‘Akiko Endo: Cosmic Soul’

Nov. 27-Dec. 22

Akiko Endo says there’s not been one day of her artistic career that she hasn’t picked up her brushes to work on her complex and dynamic paintings and illustrations. Over the past 40 years she has won multiple awards, including the Prime Minister Award at the 2006 Niki-kai exhibition, and has been critically acclaimed for her detailed works that always fall under one of two themes: human existence and the feeling of being alive.

This exhibition brings together a wide variety of her works in different mediums — illustration, painting and sculpture — and includes her early “Paradise” series and Escher-like “Street” series.

Musashino Art University Museum & Library; 1-736 Ogawa-cho, Kodaira, Tokyo. Kokubunji Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sat. till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun. 042-342-6003; mauml.musabi.ac.jp