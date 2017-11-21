‘Views of Kobe Port’

Nov. 18-Feb. 18

As a port involved in domestic and international trade, Kobe was once at the forefront of Japan’s modernism and has been documented through many modern artworks, including oil and watercolor paintings, nihonga (Japanese-style painting), prints and photographs.

One of the highlights of this exhibition is “Shin-Kobe Hyakkei” a watercolor by Hide Kawanishi (1894-1965), who also produced “Kobe Hyakkei” (1933-36), a woodblock print series depicting Kobe Port during its postwar restoration of 1952-53. Having been rediscovered after being lost for more than half a century, “Shin-Kobe Hyakkei” was recently donated to the city.

Kobe Artists Museum; 2-9-1 Koyochonaka, Higashinada-ku, Kobe, Hyogo. Island Center Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 078-858-1520; www.city.kobe.lg.jp/yukarimuseum/