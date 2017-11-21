‘Celebrating Our First Birthday: Happy Hokusai — Good Fortune from A to Z’

Nov. 21-Jan. 21

During the Edo Period (1603-1868), it was fashionable for the literati to give surimono (limited-edition woodblock prints) to each other as New Year’s gifts. These works, which were privately commissioned for friends and family and not for sale, served as celebratory greetings and lucky charms to bring about good health, harmony and prosperity.

To celebrate the museum’s first anniversary and the upcoming new year, this exhibition focuses on the many surimono that Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and his disciples produced, depicting auspicious subjects such as gods and New Year’s rituals.

The Sumida Hokusai Museum; 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Ryogoku Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; hokusai-museum.jp