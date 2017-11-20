Country music legend Mel Tillis dies at 85
Mel Tillis performs at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, in 2013. Tillis, the longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died. A spokesman for Tillis, Don Murry Grubbs, said Tillis died early Sunday at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. He was 85. | ALONZO ADAMS / INVISION / VIA AP

Country music legend Mel Tillis dies at 85

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis, known for songs such as “I Ain’t Never” and “Coca-Cola Cowboy,” died early on Sunday aged 85, his publicist said.

The country legend died of suspected respiratory failure at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida, publicist Don Murry Grubbs said in a statement.

“Tillis battled intestinal issues since early 2016 and never fully recovered,” he said.

Tillis, a father of six whose stammer and self-deprecating charm endeared him to fans, recorded more than 60 albums, scored 35 top 10 singles, and saw 600 of his songs recorded by major artists during a career spanning six decades.

The former Air Force baker — who had his heyday in the 1970s — also dipped into film and television, appearing on shows such as “Hee Haw” and movies including “Smokey and the Bandit II” (1980) and “Every Which Way but Loose” (1978), alongside Clint Eastwood.

He was also active in business ventures that included radio stations and publishing companies, as well as his own theater in Branson, Missouri, where he performed thousands of shows, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama awarded Tillis the National Medal of Arts. He was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry — a pantheon for country music stars — and a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

A representative for Tillis’ daughter, Pam, also a country singer-songwriter, wrote on her Facebook page that his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“The Voice” judge Blake Shelton described Tillis’ death as “a truly devastating loss” on Twitter, while musician and actor Tim McGraw remembered him as “one of the coolest guys in country music ever.”

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Mel Tillis,” Grammy Award-winning country singer Crystal Gayle wrote on Twitter, adding, “There will never be another Mel Tillis!”

Meanwhile, the Grand Ole Opry took to Twitter to thank Tillis “for the songs, stories and years of incredible entertainment.”

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mel Tillis performs at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, in 2013. Tillis, the longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died. A spokesman for Tillis, Don Murry Grubbs, said Tillis died early Sunday at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. He was 85. | ALONZO ADAMS / INVISION / VIA AP The-U.S. President Barack Obama presents the 2011 National Arts and Humanities Medal to country music singer Mel Tillis during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington in 2012. Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis, known for songs such as 'I Ain't Never' and 'Coca-Cola Cowboy,' died early Sunday aged 85, his publicist confirmed. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,