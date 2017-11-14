‘Ueno Artist Project: Contemporary Realism—Transcending the Photograph and Video’

Nov. 17-Jan.6

Ueno is home to many art museums, galleries and art schools, including Tokyo University of the Arts. The Tokyo neighborhood is also known for an artists’ community that has helped promote much of the area’s local talent.

As part of a project to foster and pass down such a nurturing artistic environment to future generations, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum is holding its first “Ueno Artist Project” exhibition, featuring nine contemporary artists who explore “contemporary realism” in a society that suffers information overload via electronic billboards, television, computers, smartphones and other technology. In contrast, all the artists focus on finding ways that painting can express realism in ways that such “advances” can’t.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥500. Closed every 1st, 3rd Mon. 03-3823-6921; www.tobikan.jp