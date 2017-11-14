‘Winter Journey, Voices of Spring’

Nov. 18-March 25

To complement the Museum of Modern Art, Hayama’s Fumiko Hori nihonga (Japanese-style) painting exhibition, the museum is also presenting a show of travel- and season- themed artworks from its collection.

In a visual tour of landscapes and scenic views, this exhibition showcases the work of artists who primarily focus on nature, and covers various mediums and creators. Highlights include Yasunori Taninaka’s woodblock print “Trip” (1933), the bronze sculpture “A Scenery with an Archeological Site” by Masamichi Yamamoto, both nihonga and Western-style paintings, and examples of modern art.

The Museum of Modern Art, Hayama; 2208-1 Isshiki, Hayama, Kanagawa. Zushi Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥250. Closed Mon. 046-875-2800; www.moma.pref.kanagawa.jp/en