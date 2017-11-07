’10th Anniversary Special Exhibition: Okinawa — Keystone of the Sea’

Nov. 1-Jan. 14

In Okinawa, the ocean has always been an important symbol of fecundity and life, making it an apt theme to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum.

Covering geography, biology, anthropology, archaeology, history, folklore, arts and crafts, this exhibition presents many fascinating facts about Okinawa, while focusing on the importance of the ocean for the island’s people. Of the variety of artifacts on display, highlights include a replica of a tribute boat and the archaeological remains of Tridacna shell axes.

Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum; 3-1-1 Omoromachi, Naha, Okinawa. Omoromachi Stn. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 098-941-8200; www.museums.pref.okinawa.jp