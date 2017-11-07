‘Isamu Noguchi: From Sculpture to Body and Garden’

Nov. 17-Jan. 21

Remembered as one of the most important sculptors of the 20th century, Isamu Noguchi (1904-88) was also a celebrated landscape architect, scenographer, and furniture and lighting designer.

Noguchi began sculpting in his late teens while living in New York and soon after moved to Paris to study under Constantin Brancusi, the Romanian abstract sculptor and pioneer of modernism.

This exhibition showcases selected works from Noguchi’s collections in Japan and New York, and includes the “Statue of Michio Ito” from The Noguchi Museum, stage-set projects and stone sculptures made in his later years.

Oita Prefectural Art Museum; 2-1 Kotobukimachi, Oita. Oita Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. 097-533-4500; www.opam.jp/en