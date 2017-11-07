‘Decoration Never Dies, Anyway’

Nov. 18-Feb. 25

The art of decoration can be traced back to mourning rituals and beliefs in the supernatural, and has constantly evolved — whether as ornaments of the body, such as tattoos or accessories, or as objets d’art or interiors for the home.

In an exhibition designed to challenge our perception of decoration, seven artists of different nationalities, ages and genres present works that cover a diversity of cultural backgrounds, eras, mediums and expressions.

Displayed works include Wim Delvoye’s Gothic architecture-style construction truck, Kour Pour’s detailed depictions of elaborate carpets, Nynke Koster’s sculptural examination of architectural ornamentation and Makiko Yamamoto’s window drawings that imagine the life of a building’s occupants.

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum; 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Shirokanedai Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed 2nd, 4th Wed. 03-5777-8600; www.teien-art-museum.ne.jp/en