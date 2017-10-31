‘Taro Okamoto and Media Art’

Nov. 3-Jan. 28

Taro Okamoto (1911-96) and Katsuhiro Yamaguchi first met in 1948 at Ochanomizu Bunka Gakuin while on a modern-art summer course, after which they continued to support and influence each other through art-related movements and gatherings.

Okamoto is celebrated as an avant-garde maverick of postwar Japan who was also known for his dedicated support for young artists pursuing new forms of expression. Yamaguchi experimented with “intermedia” art and has been credited with helping establish what we recognize today as media art.

This selection of works by the two pioneers is accompanied by those of 10 contemporary artists who were strongly influenced by them.

Taro Okamoto Museum of Art, Kawasaki; 7-1-5 Masugata, Tama-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa. Mukogaokayuen Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥900. Closed Mon. 044-900-9898; www.taromuseum.jp