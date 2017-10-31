‘The Etcher: Keiko Kiyohara Retrospective’

Nov. 11-Dec.14

Born and raised in Hachioji, Tokyo, Keiko Kiyohara (1955-87) studied printing at Tama Art University in the late 1970s. She specialized in copperplate etching and her work was not only selected by the Japan Print Association in 1980, but it also won her the Japan Print Association Award two years later.

Due to her elaborate and detailed style, it took Kiyohara months to complete one work, and during the 10 years of her career, she produced just 30 works before an early death at age 31.

In honor of the Hachioji City 100th Anniversary Memorial Event, the Hachioji Yume Museum is showcasing all 30 of Kiyohara’s prints, as well as various unpublished related documents. Also on display are works by Gustave Moreau and Odilon Redon, artists who were inspirations to Kiyohara.

Hachioji Yume Art Museum; View Tower Hachioji 2F, 8-1 Youkamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo. Hachioji Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ¥600. Closed Mon. 042-621-6777; www.yumebi.com