‘The Elegant and the Eccentric: Masterpieces of Chinese Painting of the Late Ming and Early Qing Dynasties’

Nov. 3-Dec. 10

During the Ming and Qing dynasties (16th to early 18th century), a time of great political and structural change in Chinese history, Wen Zhengming (1470-1559) led the Wu school, a group of literati painters who promoted personal expression in artwork.

This exhibition showcases works by painters who followed in the footsteps of the Wu school and includes works by the Ming Chinese painter, calligrapher, poet and dramatist Xu Wei (1521-93) and Qing painter Shi Tao (1642-1707), both of whom established unique artistic styles. Works designated as Important Cultural Properties, such as “Anbanjo,” an ink-painting picture book of 20 drawings by the Han Chinese painter and calligrapher Bada Shanren, are also on display.

Sen-oku Hakuko Kan; 1-5-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi-Itchome Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.sen-oku.or.jp