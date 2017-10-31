French feminists stage protest over Polanski retrospective in Paris
Feminist protesters gather outside the Cinematheque Francaise to demonstrate upon the appearance of director Roman Polanski at an event organized by Cinematheque Francaise in Paris Monday. | REUTERS

AP

PARIS – French feminist groups have staged a protest over a retrospective honoring director Roman Polanski at film institute La Cinematheque Francaise.

A few dozen protesters gathered near the Paris institute as the event was starting Monday night. Polanski was attending the opening.

La Cinematheque Francaise maintained its program despite criticism in the wake of allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The institute said its role was not to moralize. The Polish-born director in the 1970s pleaded guilty to having sex in the U.S. with a 13-year-old girl whom he plied with champagne and Quaaludes.

Since Polanski fled the U.S., he has mostly lived in Paris.

An online petition calling on the institute to cancel the retrospective was signed by more than 27,000 people Monday.

