‘Mixed Doubles’: A match made in heaven falls flat

Mainstream Japanese films, goes the common lament, are now merely the last links in a corporate media chain that begins with a hit property, be it a novel, comic or a smartphone app. Original scripts are thin on the ground.

But “original” does not equal “originality,” as the new rom-com “Mixed Doubles” proves. Directed by Junichi Ishikawa from an original script by Ryota Kosawa, this film about a former table tennis prodigy who picks up the paddle again at 28 remixes popular local genres — the zero-to-hero sports movie, the woman-finds-her-groove movie and the star-crossed-love movie, among others.

Plot-wise these elements click together nicely, but the outcomes are predictable, climaxing in an uplifting message delivered by the heroine in a voice-over narration just before the credits roll.

Mixed Doubles ( Mikkusu ) Rating







2.5 out of 5 Run Time 119 mins Language JAPANESE Opens Now Playing

“Mixed Doubles” is the cinematic equivalent of the makunouchi bento — a traditional boxed lunch whose ingredients are varied enough to please everyone. There’s nothing too daring and there’s definitely nothing that will offend — though some grumpy types (this reviewer) may object to the obviousness of it all.

But just as parts of a makunouchi bento can be delicious, “Mixed Doubles” has its occasional charms. For me this included its enthusiasm for a sport regarded by many in this country as uncool. As a one-time fanatic player, this struck me as a good enough justification for the entire enterprise.

The aforementioned prodigy is Tamako Tomita (Yui Aragaki), an office worker who came to hate table tennis under the harsh training regime of her tiger mom, Hanako (Yoko Maki). When the handsome star of her company table tennis club (Koji Seto) takes a romantic interest in her, she acts like she knows nothing about the sport, Her dream of a life with Mr. Right is then shattered when the pretty Airi Ogasawara (Mei Nagano) becomes his mixed doubles partner instead and wins his heart.

Returning to her hometown after quitting her job, Tamako drifts back to her old table tennis club, now used mostly by a few odd-squad types. One unlikely player is Hisashi Hagiwara (the single-named Eita), a failed boxer who is now a divorced construction worker. He also happens to be good-looking, kind-hearted and just about the only eligible man around. Naturally, he and Tamako take an instant dislike to each other.

But fired up by the success of her former boyfriend and his partner, who are now stars on the mixed doubles circuit, Tamako becomes determined to beat them at an upcoming tournament. First, though, she needs a male partner, and Hagiwara is the only one ready and able, if not quite willing.

As Tamako, Aragaki mugs in the approved style of TV dramas, as do nearly all the other well-known names in the cast — Ryoko Hirosue and Yu Aoi among them. The only exception is Eita as Hagiwara, who behaves like a real human and is innately likeable. I even started to think of him as the Japanese version of a younger Tom Hanks.

Only when he takes to the table does he ham it up for laughs, but he and the others also look like they know what they’re doing. Artful editing and good CG contribute to this illusion, but so does Eita’s convincing smash.

As a movie “Mixed Doubles” gets a mixed review; as a shout out to its sport, two thumbs up.