‘The Age of Okamoto Shinso’

Nov. 1-Dec. 10

Nihonga (Japanese-style painting) artist Shinso Okamoto (1894-1993) first garnered attention when his Kyoto City Specialist School of Painting graduation project was included in a Kokuga Sosaku Kyokai Exhibition, a show notoriously strict in its selection process.

He became best-known for his modern re-interpretations of traditional bijinga (portraits of women), and though he died young at age 38, his work continues to inspire artists today.

This exhibition includes rare original Okamoto paintings, sketches and documents, and works by his rivals as well as some by his mentor, Keigetsu.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto; 26-1 Okazaki Enshoji-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto. Higashiyama Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 075-761-4111; www.momak.go.jp/English