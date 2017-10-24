‘Diego Rivera and His Contemporaries’

Oct. 21-Dec. 10

During the 1920s, Diego Rivera (1886-1957) received worldwide acclaim for his contribution to the Mexican sociopolitical muralism movement. Though his public works are renowned for being influential, Rivera’s repertoire also included portraits and genre paintings, which he continued to create throughout his career.

In collaboration with the National Palace of the Fine Arts in Mexico, this exhibition explores Mexican modern art while offering insights to Rivera’s life as an artist and including works by some of his contemporaries.

The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama; 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Kita-Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 048-824-0111; www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas