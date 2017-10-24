‘The Doraemon Exhibition Tokyo 2017’

Nov. 1-Jan. 8

Ever since Fujiko F. Fujio first published his manga about Doraemon — a blue, robot cat — in 1969, the unusual character has won fans both in Japan and abroad.

Like Doraemon’s magical pocket, from which he can pull bizarre objects from the future, this exhibition presents the unlimited creative possibilities when artists collaborate with the robot.

A wide range of works are being displayed, including Sebastian Masuda’s monumental stuffed animal inspired by the movie “Nobita’s Dorabian Nights,” Takashi Murakami’s huge work featuring all the characters of the manga and anime mixed with his iconic flower motifs, and Yasuyuki Nishio’s projection-mapping project that lights up a 1.8-meter-tall Doraemon sculpture.

Mori Arts Center Gallery; Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 52F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Tue. till 5 p.m.). ¥1,800. 03-5777-8600; www.thedoraemontentokyo2017.jp