Writer/director James Toback of ‘Bugsy’ fame accused by 38 women of sexual harassment
James Toback takes part in a panel discussion during HBO's Summer 2013 TCA panel at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women in a report published Sunday in The Los Angeles Times following the ongoing downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

Writer/director James Toback of ‘Bugsy’ fame accused by 38 women of sexual harassment

AP

LOS ANGELES – Writer and director James Toback, who got an Oscar nomination for writing “Bugsy,” has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a report published Sunday in The Los Angeles Times.

In the report, many of the women allege that Toback approached them on the streets of New York City and promised stardom. His meetings would often end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them, according to the accounts.

Toback denied the allegations to The Los Angeles Times.

Thirty-one of the women spoke on the record, including musician Louise Post, who is a guitarist and vocalist for the band Veruca Salt, and “As the World Turns” actress Terri Conn.

Toback hasn’t responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The report comes amid the ongoing downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

James Toback takes part in a panel discussion during HBO's Summer 2013 TCA panel at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women in a report published Sunday in The Los Angeles Times following the ongoing downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

, , ,