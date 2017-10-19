Diana Ross to perform and be honored for lifetime achievement at American Music Awards

Diana Ross will receive a lifetime achievement honor at next month’s American Music Awards and will celebrate with a performance on the broadcast next month.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the honor Wednesday. The award was given out for the first time since 2008 last year, when it was presented to Sting. Previous winners include Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson.

The 73-year-old Ross tells The Associated Press of the honor: “It took a lifetime to get here, I’m not going anywhere. … It’s been a wonderful journey for me of joy and much appreciation.”

The Motown legend and former Supremes singer has performed at the AMAs several times and hosted the show twice.

The AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19.