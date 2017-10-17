‘The Living Culture of Zen Buddhism: From Its Introduction to Its Restoration and Beyond’

Oct. 14-Nov. 26

In Japan, the propagation of Zen culture dates back to the Kamakura Period (1192-1333), when it was practiced by shoguns and the Imperial Family. Zen monks who studied in China also greatly influenced the development of the Zen tea ceremony and suibokuga (Japanese monochrome ink painting), while Hakuin Ekaku (1686-1768), one of the leading monks of Zen Buddhism, popularized its style of painting.

This exhibition of 100 treasures from temples in Kyoto and other institutions outlines the history of Zen Buddhism and how it played an important role in the development of the Japanese culture.

Kochi Prefectural Museum of History; 1099-1 Oko-cho Yahata, Nankoku, Kochi. Kochi Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,200. 088-862-2211; www.kochi-bunkazaidan.or.jp/~rekimin