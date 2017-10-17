‘Prints in Paris 1900: From Elite to the Street’

Oct. 18-Jan. 8

In late 19th-century Paris, prints evolved from being merely a tool to make copies and a means of communication to become a new form of expression for art in mainstream media. Prints by avant-garde artists were admired like paintings by art collectors, while the rise of popular culture brought about the development of poster art and the appreciation of graphic design as an art genre.

This exhibition brings together 140 works from the 19th-century print collections of the Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, including lithograph posters by Pierre Bonnard, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Maurice Denis.

Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, Tokyo; 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Nijubashimae Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mimt.jp/parigura