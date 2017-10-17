‘David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind’

Oct. 14-Jan. 21

British artist David Shrigley is known for depicting everyday situations with a dark sense of humor through a variety of genres, including illustration, sculpture and photography. Though he has been acclaimed for political cartoons and public artworks, he has also blurred the lines between fine art and popular culture, garnering many fans in the music and fashion industry.

In a collaboration with the British Council, the Art Tower Mito is hosting Shrigley’s first large-scale solo exhibition in Japan, featuring a replica of “Really Good,” a sculpture that was first exhibited in London’s Trafalgar Square in 2016, as well as drawings, animation, sculpture and conceptual works.

Contemporary Art Gallery, Art Tower Mito; 1-6-8 Goken-cho, Mito, Ibaraki. Mito Stn. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 029-227-8111; www.arttowermito.or.jp