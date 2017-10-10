Oct. 14-Dec. 9

Saburo Murakami (1925-1996), founder of the Zero Group of artists and a member of the Gutai Art Association, is best-known for his conceptual paintings and performances.

His kami-yaburi (paper-breaking) works, for which he would burst through sheets of paper mounted on wooden frames, were an expression of a collision of mind, body and matter, as well as a reflection of his unrestrained, free-spirited approach to art. As an artist, he preferred his creations and performances to be referred to as “negotiation sites” rather than artworks.

On display are photographs of “Entrance” (1955), videos of other performances and a photographic series of his work “Passage” (1956).

Artcourt Gallery; OAP Artcourt 1F, 1-8-5 Tenmabashi, Kita-ku, Osaka. Sakuranomiya Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sat. till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 06-6354-5444; www.artcourtgallery.com