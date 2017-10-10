‘Painters of Passion: Adventures in Color by Kandinsky, Rouault, and Their Contemporaries’

Oct. 17-Dec. 20

Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944), the father of Russian abstract painting, and Georges Rouault (1871-1958), a French fauvist and expressionist, not only shared similarities in their use of color and motifs, but also appeared to have had a strong mutual understanding of each other’s artistic movements.

Kandinsky was known to have shown his work at the Salon d’Automne, an annual show co-founded by Rouault, while Rouault often presented works at Kandinsky’s Munich New Artists’ Association exhibitions. The Shiodome Museum now visually links these two pioneers through a show of 130 works, drawing from the Miyagi Museum of Art’s extensive German expressionist collection and including pieces from the Rouault Foundation in Paris.

Shiodome Museum; Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. 4F, 1-5-1 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Shiodome Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Wed. 03-5777-8600; www.panasonic.co.jp/es/museum