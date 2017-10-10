‘Japan’s Social & Economic Landscape: 19th-Century Woodblock Prints’

Oct. 14-Dec. 3

In 2014, The United States Federal Reserve Board, which often hosts art exhibitions in collaboration with other foreign central banks, organized its first show with the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Tracing the history of Japanese currency from the late Edo Period (1603-1868) to the establishment of the BOJ in 1882, the exhibition showcased 46 nishiki-e (colored ukiyo-e prints) selected from the BOJ Currency Museum. Themes included depictions of currency, battles over product prices, domestic commerce and Japanese customs and entertainment.

This BOJ exhibition brings that 2014 show to Tokyo.

Bank of Japan Currency Museum; 1-3-1 Nihonbashi Hongoku-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Mitsukoshimae Stn. 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 5:30 p.m.). Free. Closed Mon. 03-3277-3037; www.imes.boj.or.jp/cm/english