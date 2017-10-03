‘Hokusai: Beyond the Great Wave’

Oct. 6-Nov. 19

Every fan of Japanese art is familiar with ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), whose “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji” and “Under the Wave off Kanagawa” have become iconic images.

Though most famous for his landscape prints, Hokusai studied various drawing techniques and also produced numerous works depicting mythical worlds of dragons, ghouls and spirits.

In a collaboration with the British Museum, this exhibition looks back on the last 30 years of Hokusai’s life through 200 works, including 60 originals selected from other collections around the world.

Abeno Harukas Art Museum; Abeno Harukas 16F, 1-1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno-ku, Osaka. Tennoji Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Mon., Sat., Sun., holidays till 6 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 06-4399-9050; hokusai2017.com