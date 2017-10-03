‘Rhythm in Monochrome: Korean Abstract Painting’

Oct. 14-Dec. 24

When Asian art was influencing American art in the 1960s, abstract painting in Korea was also evolving. By the mid-1970s, a distinctively Korean style — which was later named Dansaekhwa or “the school of white” (Korean monochrome painting) — had emerged. Acclaimed for their delicate and minimalist nature, Dansaekhwa brought international attention to artists such as Lee Ufan, who was also a founding member of Japan’s Mono-ha “School of Things” group of radical artists.

In 2015, the popularity of an exhibition in Venice re-ignited interest in Dansaekhwa, triggering a recent boom in Korean art. This exhibition showcases works from the Terada Collection, alongside others from museums in Japan and private collections.

Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery; 3-20-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Hatsudai Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.operacity.jp/en/ag