‘Nagashima Yurie: And a Pinch of Irony with a Hint of Love’

Sept. 30-Nov. 26

Yurie Nagashima won her first prize — the PARCO Prize in UrbanArt #2 — in 1993, when she was still a student at Musashino Art University. Now her work has become widely known in Japan for its reflection of personal conflicts, often referencing her own family and identity issues.

This is her first solo exhibition and it traces her career, showing not only her best-known photographs, but also early self-portraits and works from a 2007 series on plants, which she completed in Switzerland. Her latest projects offer insight on her thoughts on issues of gender, sexuality and women in contemporary society.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥800. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp