‘Viviane Sassen: Of Mud and Lotus’

Oct. 6-Nov.25

Viviane Sassen is a multidisciplinary art photographer whose unusual use of imagery is also in demand by fashion houses and commercial brands around the world.

Though born in the Netherlands, Sassen spent her youth in South Africa, an experience that greatly influenced and is reflected in her work. Her use of vibrant colors and unexpected model poses bring an intensity to her photographs, which display a mix of abstract shapes with performance.

Inspired by the saying “A lotus grows in the mud,” this exhibition looks at how purity can survive despite unfavorable environments and focuses on the conventional notion of “femininity,” such as changes to the body during pregnancy and birth. Twenty-one works have been selected, including collage and photographic pieces.

G/P Gallery; NADiff A/P/A/R/T 2F, 1-18-4 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 12.-8 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 03-5422-9331; www.gptokyo.jp