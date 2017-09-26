‘A Century of Art Journey through 100 Masterpieces’

Oct. 1-Mar. 11

The Pola Museum of Art houses approximately 10,000 artifacts of various genres, including Western and Japanese paintings, glassware and ceramics, many of which have been collected over the course of 40 years by Tsuneshi Suzuki, the son of the founder of Pola Orbis Holdings, Inc.

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the museum’s opening, 100 masterpieces from the collection, spanning the mid-19th to 20th centuries, have been selected for a grand show that highlights works by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Vincent Van Gogh, Henri Matisse, Kuroda Seiki and Okada Saburosuke.

Pola Museum of Art; 1285 Kozukayama, Sengokuhara, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa. Gora Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,800. 0460-84-2111; www.polamuseum.or.jp