‘Medieval Warlords in Iwami: Their Wars and Commerce’

Sept. 30-Nov. 13

From the late Heian Period (794-1185) and through the Sengoku Period (1482-1573), warriors such as Masuda Motonaga fought to retain their rights in Iwami (present-day Shimane Prefecture). During this time, international trade between Iwami and countries across the Sea of Japan, such as Korea and China, played an important role in the fight for power.

Focusing on artifacts related to Masuda, this exhibition explores local culture, foreign exchange, and the rise and fall of Iwami’s lords through 100 historical display items, some of which are National Treasures and Important Cultural Properties.

Iwami Art Museum; 5-15 Ariake-cho, Masuda, Shimane. Masuda Stn. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ¥1000. Closed Tue. 0856-31-1860; www.grandtoit.jp/museum