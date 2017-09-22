Ex-SMAP trio launch fan site hinting at October debut under new management

Three ex-members of the disbanded all-male pop group SMAP have launched an official fan site with a video alluding to freedom from the group’s past troubles and a fresh start under a new management agency.

Earlier this month, Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Shingo Katori left their talent management agency Johnny & Associates, which nurtured and promoted the five-member SMAP over two decades, as their contracts expired. The five-member SMAP, which also included Takuya Kimura and Masahiro Nakai, disbanded at the end of December.

The new website, titled Atarashii Chizu (meaning New Map), features a 50-second video with scenes of young men and women on the streets of Japan and abroad. They are segmented with short messages such as, “Let’s run away,” “From things that tie you down,” “Let’s go beyond borders” and “We love freedom and peace, armed with ideas and charm.”

The site, run by management company Culen, solicits fans to register as members for more information about the trio’s future activities. It also says the three will have a full-fledged start on Oct. 16.