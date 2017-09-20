Singer Namie Amuro to quit show business next September

Popular singer Namie Amuro, who has a strong fan base in Asia, said Wednesday she will quit show business next September.

On her website, she wrote in a message to fans that she would retire as of Sept. 16, 2018. The date will mark the 25th anniversary of the launch of her music career.

“I plan to make the last year of my music career meaningful by focusing my full attention on creating a final album and performing at concerts,” she wrote.

Amuro made her professional debut in 1992 and eventually emerged as a major star, churning out megahits such as “Can You Celebrate?”

A native of Okinawa Prefecture, Amuro sang “Never End” at a welcome reception for leaders of the Group of Eight nations at their summit in Okinawa in 2000.