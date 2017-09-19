Sept. 15-Oct. 28

Before moving on to abstract painting, Natsuyuki Nakanishi (1935-2016) began his artistic career in 1959 by adopting Neo-Dadaist theories into object-based works. He was a co-founder of the experimental and anti-establishment Hi Red Center (1962-64) collective of artists, which included Jiro Takamatsu and Genpei Akasegawa.

Nakanishi’s installation “Touching Down on Land and Touching Down on Water XIV: Itsuura Coast” was created by in 2013 and pays tribute to Rokkakudo, a tiny hexagonal temple in Ibaraki Prefecture that was designed by scholar Okakura Tenshin and destroyed by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

