‘Aoyama Satoru: News from Nowhere’

Sept. 20-Oct. 21

Satoru Aoyama explores the relationship between textile arts and gender issues, often referencing contemporary fashion and pop culture icons influenced by 19th-century art and culture.

Taking its title from a utopian novel written by the English poet and artist William Morris (1834-1896), this exhibition reflects on the notion that the line between visions of utopia and dystopia is fragile or blurred.

Aoyama looks at how the contemporary world harks back to the past in its perception of the future, and may be politically retreating rather than moving forward. On display are 30 of Aoyama’s newer works, which manipulate Victorian prints and collages them with drawings and embroidery.

Mizuma Art Gallery; 2F Kagura Bldg., 3-13 Ichigayatamachi, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Ichigaya Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-3268-2500; www.mizuma-art.co.jp