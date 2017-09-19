‘Raku Kichizaemon X: The 1970s Generation Today’

Sept. 15-March 11

Fourteen artists who studied sculpture at the same institution during the 1970s have been brought together for this eighth exhibition of Raku-ware ceramics.

During the 1960s and ’70s Japan saw rapid societal changes as the postwar nation restored itself through rapid economic growth. It also experienced an influx of Western cultural phenomena such as the hippie movement and the music of Bob Dylan, and experienced its own political protests related to the Vietnam War.

Comprising the formative years of the artists selected for this exhibition, this period of change and its influence on the sculptors’ work and later careers is explored.

Sagawa Art Museum; 2891 Kitagawa, Mizuho-cho, Moriyama, Shiga. Katata Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 077-585-7800; www.sagawa-artmuseum.or.jp/en