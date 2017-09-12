‘Kouga Hirano and Shobunsha’

Sept. 4-Oct. 24

Between 1964 and 1992, Kouga Hirano was placed in charge of designing all book covers for Shobunsha, an unusual role for just one person at a publishing company. His designs, however, brought a new look and dynamic sense of style to publications, resulting in contracts with other publishers and an astonishing 7,000 titles sporting his illustrations.

Around 600 works have been selected for this exhibition, which includes many by Shobunsha and 80 examples printed on Japanese washi paper. Annotated concert and theater posters and flyers, and handwritten letters by Hirano are also included.

Kyoto ddd gallery; 10 Uzumasakamikeibu-cho, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto. Uzumasa Tenjingawa Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sat. till 6 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun. 075-871-1480; www.dnp.co.jp/gallery/ddd_e