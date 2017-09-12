‘Tosio Arimoto: Weaving Stories’

Sept. 16-Dec. 10

When Tosio Arimoto (1946-1985) left a design job at the major advertising agency Dentsu to focus on his own work, he was quickly recognized as an adept artist. He held his first exhibition in 1975, but unfortunately died of liver cancer just as his career was taking off.

He may only have been an active artist for 10 years, but Arimoto’s unique style and expressive fresco-influenced paintings impressed many critics and still garner much acclaim today.

Fifty works, including paintings, prints and sculptures, are on display in a show that aims to shed light on Arimoto’s art philosophy.

Asahi Beer Oyamazaki Villa Museum of Art; 5-3 Zenihara, Oyamazaki-cho, Otokuni-gun, Kyoto. Yamazaki Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥900. Closed Mon. 075-957-3123; www.asahibeer-oyamazaki.com