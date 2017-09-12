‘Kano Motonobu: All Under Heaven Bowed to His Brush’

Sept. 16-Nov. 5

The son of the founder of the Kano school of painting, Kano Motonobu (1477-1559) produced what is considered some of the best Kano school works in history. He is also credited for establishing Kano school principles that were passed down for generations.

Originally, the school followed the hitsuyo (brushwork) of prestigious Chinese painters. Motonobu, however, organized hitsuyo into three types: shin (formal), gyō (semi-formal) and sō (informal). While his father mainly emulated Chinese-style paintings, Motonobu expanded the school’s repertoire to include scrolls, folding screens, genre painting and even fan designs.

The exhibition traces the work of Motonobu and introduces works by other masters who greatly influenced his style.

Suntory Museum of Art; Tokyo Midtown Galleria 3F, 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Tue. 03-3479-8600; www.suntory.co.jp/sma