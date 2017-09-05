‘The Living Treasures of France’

Sept. 12-Nov. 26

In 1994 the French Ministry of Culture established the award and title Maitre d’Art (Master of Art), the French equivalent of Japan’s Living National Treasure, in an effort to promote artistic innovation and help preserve and pass down the skills of traditional craftsmanship to future generations.

Focusing on artists who hold the title of Maitre d’Art, this exhibition is the first of its kind — a collection of around 200 works by 15 artists who each represent a different artistic field, including ceramics, glassware, feather work, leatherware, umbrellas, wallpaper and fans. Highlights include Roland Daraspe’s “Tulip Glass” and “Pleated Textile Design” by Pietro Seminelli.

Tokyo National Museum; 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,400. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.fr-treasures.jp/english.html