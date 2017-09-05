‘Insects in Art’

Sept. 9-Nov. 5

Butterflies fluttering over flowers, cicadas buzzing on trees and dragonflies darting across rice fields — insects have long been symbols of different seasons in Japan. In China they are also considered lucky omens due to their delicate and mystical appearances. Chinese ideology and Western sketching and painting techniques have helped Japan foster many forms of expression in depicting insects, which this exhibition brings together in a thematic show.

Split into “getting to know insects,” “insect stories,” “insects in design” and “fascinating insects,” around 150 items will be on display, including Important Cultural Properties from Ming Dynasty China, Katsushika Hokusai drawings and modern works.

Sano Art Museum; 1-43 Nakatamachi, Mishima, Shizuoka. Mishima-tamachi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Thu. 055-975-7278; www.sanobi.or.jp