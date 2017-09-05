‘Marc Chagall: The Third Dimension’

Sept. 16-Dec. 3

Though Marc Chagall (1887-1985) is famous for his paintings and prints, he is less well-known his sculptural pieces.

Chagall began making ceramic sculptures at the age of 63, and despite working at a time when sculpting was being revolutionized by the likes of Constantin Brancusi, Alberto Giacometti, Picasso and Matisse, he succeeded in establishing his own unique style.

In terms of expression, his sculptures are strongly related to his paintings, depicting stories through layers of motifs. Themes vary from tableaux inspired by the Bible to idyllic scenes that express the joy of love.

In a review of Chagall’s three-dimensional explorations, this exhibition not only showcases the artist’s sculptures but also his paintings, including some that are being displayed in Japan for the first time.

Tokyo Station Gallery; 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Tokyo Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 03-3212-2485; www.ejrcf.or.jp/gallery