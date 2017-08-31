Food from across Japan celebrates new openings

Through Nov. 30, the Tokyo Marriott Hotel is offering the “Local Farm to Tokyo Table ~ Go Local ~” plan at its Lounge & Dining G. The hotel, located near Gotenyama Gardens in Shinagawa Ward, is an ideal place to enjoy a combination of city life and lush greenery.

The plan was created to offer guests local delicacies to commemorate the opening of five new Marriott hotels in Japan, namely those in Karuizawa, Fuji Yamanakako, Shuzenji on the Izu Peninsula, Lake Biwa and Nanki Shirahama.

Seasonal dishes such as red sea bream from Wakayama, and high protein, healthy venison from Izu combined with seasonal vegetables are served.

Also on offer at the restaurant are the grill combo dinner for ¥7,500 per person, and the “Brilliant Moment featuring Pascal Doquet” evening high tea with free-flowing Champagne (¥6,000 for female guests and ¥7,500 for male guests). Under the high tea plan, delectable regional dishes such as roasted Kyoto duck with Shinshu apple, and smoked rainbow trout from the Mount Fuji area are served pinchos style.

Additionally, at Lounge & Dining G, there are also “Speakeasy Cocktails” commemorating the Marriott brand’s 90th anniversary.

The theme was derived from the U.S. prohibition era of the 1920s and three cocktails are available. The drinks are the “Triple Shooter” (¥1,200), a test-tube shooter with Maker’s Mark bourbon as the base for the tastes of rosemary, orange and coffee; “Pop Secret” (¥1,000), a bourbon and cola “secret drink” made with Knob Creek bourbon and Pepsi, wrapped in an English newspaper topped with a generous portion of caramel popcorn; and a Pepsi float (¥950), a non-alcohol treat made with Pepsi cola and ice cream. The Lounge & Dining G is open from noon until midnight. All prices exclude tax and a 10 percent service charge.

The Tokyo Marriott Hotel is 10 minutes from the Takanawa Exit of Shinagawa Station.

Tokyo Marriott Hotel

www.tokyo-marriott.com

Tel: 03-5488-3929 (Lounge & Dining G)

4-7-36 Kita Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo