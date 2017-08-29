‘Harunobu from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’

Sept. 6-Oct. 23

Ukiyo-e artist Suzuki Harunobu (1725-1770) is known for his invention of nishiki-e (brocade pictures), the polychrome woodblock print. In his own work he often portrayed young lovers, mothers, children and everyday scenes in poetic and sophisticated images.

This exhibition brings together a collection of masterpieces, including rare works, selected from the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, which houses the world’s largest collection of more than 600 of Suzuki’s prints. Having been kept overseas for so long, many of the items on display are being shown in Japan for the first time. (Yukari Tanaka)

Chiba City Museum of Art; 3-10-8 Chuo, Chuo-ku, Chiba. Chiba Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,200. Closed Oct. 2. 043-221-2311; harunobu.exhn.jp