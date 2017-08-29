‘Van Gogh & Japan’
Vincent Van Gogh's 'Oleanders' (1888) The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Loeb, 1962 (62.24) © The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Image source : Art Resource, NY

‘Van Gogh & Japan’

HOKKAIDO MUSEUM OF MODERN ART

Aug. 26-Oct. 15

Vincent Van Gogh was inspired by Japanese art while living in France and not only collected ukiyo-e prints but also studied their composition and color, often replicating them in his own works.

Looking at the Japonism of Van Gogh’s work, this exhibition highlights 40 pieces selected from collections in Japan and overseas, and introduces other artists’ paintings, ukiyo-e prints and related documents of the same era.

Hokkaido Museum of Modern Art; 1 7 Nishi, Kita 1-jo, Chuo-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido. Nishi 18-chome Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 7:30 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 011-644-6882; www.gogh-japan.jp

