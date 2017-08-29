‘Keiichi Tahara: Photosynthesis with Min Tanaka’

Sept. 9-Dec. 24

After moving to France during the 1970s, Keiichi Tahara was struck by a quality of light that he had never seen in Japan. Based in Paris, his experiments with light soon established him as an internationally recognized photographer. Meanwhile, dancer Min Tanaka was also gaining attention for his unique body expressions.

These two artists met in Paris in 1978, when they began to collaboratively study the relationship between light and the body. While Tanaka expressed light and air through his movements, Tahara captured the moments in monochromic yet vivid images. This exhibition showcases such works and features 46 of Tahara’s photographs, 41 of which were shot between 1978 and 1980 and five from 2016, as well as a performance by Tanaka.

Hara Museum of Contemporary Art; 4-7-25 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Shinagawa Stn. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Wed. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3445-0651; www.haramuseum.or.jp