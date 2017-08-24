‘Terror threat’ prompts U.S. band Allah-Las to scrub Rotterdam concert
Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb speaks to the press after a rock concert was canceled due to a terror threat, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

AP

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – A rock music venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has cancelled a concert by American group Allah-Las because of a “terror threat.”

Concert organizer Rotown said on Twitter that Wednesday night’s concert at the Maassilo venue was cancelled on orders of police.

It said the venue, a former grain silo, was being evacuated because of the unspecified threat and concertgoers would get their money back.

Police in Rotterdam had no immediate comment, but said they would issue a statement. Dutch television showed officers in body armor outside Maassilo.

Allah-Las is a four-piece band from Los Angeles.

