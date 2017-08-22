‘Uemura Shoen and Quintessential Bijinga, Paintings of Beautiful Women’

Aug. 29-Oct. 22

Uemura Shoen (1875-1949), a painter well known for her works of bijinga (ukiyo-e beauty portraits) reportedly said, “Not once I’ve drawn women thinking they should only be ‘beautiful.’ My wish is to paint gem-like, clear, decorous and sophisticated figures with no element of vulgarity.”

This exhibition features around 90 different artifacts depicting fashionable Japanese women from the past in the form of both ukiyo-e and modern-style paintings. It features 18 of Uemura’s works, including “Hotaru,” “Kinuta” and “Botayuki” selected from the collection housed at the Yamatane Museum of Art.

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp