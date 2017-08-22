‘Autumn Exhibition: Decorated Urushi — The Beautiful World of Gold and Silver on Black Lacquer’

Sept. 2-Oct. 15

A traditional Japanese natural lacquer, urushi is not involved in the usual coating process. It produces a certain beauty when it’s employed through techniques such as sculpting, gold lacquer, and mother-of-pearl inlay work.

Known for housing more than 3,000 artifacts donated from the Sumitomo family, the Sen-oku Hakuko Kan (Kyoto) showcases Japanese, Ryukyu, Korean and Chinese lacquer ware selected from that family’s collection with a focus on tea sets used at tea ceremonies and vibrant vessels used to entertain guests.

Sen-oku Hakuko Kan (Kyoto); 24 Shimomiyanomae-cho, Shishigatani, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto. Jingu-marutamachi Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 075-771-6411; www.sen-oku.or.jp/kyoto