Cosby hires lawyer who got Michael Jackson off hook for child molestation for sex assault retrial
Tom Mesereau, attorney for model and Playboy bunny Danielle 'Dani' Mathers, talks to reporters outside Los Angeles County Superior Court in May. Bill Cosby's spokesman announced Monday that Cosby has hired Mesereau, Michael Jackson's former lawyer, to represent him at his November retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania. | AP

Cosby hires lawyer who got Michael Jackson off hook for child molestation for sex assault retrial

AP

PHILADELPHIA – Bill Cosby has hired Michael Jackson’s former lawyer to represent him at his November retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania.

Cosby’s spokesman announced Monday that the 80-year-old comedian is bringing in Tom Mesereau to lead a retooled defense team. Lawyers from the first trial in June had said they wanted off the case.

Mesereau won an acquittal in Jackson’s 2004 child molestation trial. He has also represented boxer Mike Tyson, rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight and a Playboy bunny.

Mesereau will be joined by former federal prosecutor Kathleen Bliss, as well as Sam Silver, who represented now-imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah of Pennsylvania in a corruption case.

Cosby’s first trial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 ended in a hung jury.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tom Mesereau, attorney for model and Playboy bunny Danielle 'Dani' Mathers, talks to reporters outside Los Angeles County Superior Court in May. Bill Cosby's spokesman announced Monday that Cosby has hired Mesereau, Michael Jackson's former lawyer, to represent him at his November retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania. | AP

, , , ,